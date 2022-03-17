Today is Thursday March 17, 2022
Gun ammo salesman confirmed to Tennessee education board

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2022 at 5:42 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican lawmakers in Tennessee have confirmed a businessman to the State Board of Education despite a backlash over his company’s online sales of ammunition used in mass shootings. The Republican-supermajority General Assembly approved Jordan Mollenhour on Thursday. Republican Gov. Bill Lee appointed the owner of Lucky Gunner to the 11-member board last November. Democrats opposed the choice, citing litigation over the Aurora, Colorado movie theater shooting and the killings of 10 people at a Texas high school. Republican House Majority Leader William Lamberth defended the choice. He says that “if a person sells enough ammunition, there will be an evil person that misuses it.”



