Tom Cruise will be honored at Cannes Film Festival before premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2022 at 4:59 pm
Karwai Tang/WireImage

It was previously reported that Top Gun: Maverick will finally land at the Cannes Film Festival, but now Deadline is reporting the star himself, Tom Cruise, will be the focus of a retrospective about his career before the movie screens.

The event will take place May 18.

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to May 28 in France. Incidentally, Cruise's honor comes 30 years after his first trip to the event, the trade points out, when he was promoting the Ron Howard-directed film Far and Away.

Top Gun: Maverick has been delayed multiple times: The movie, which was initially scheduled to premiere back in 2019, will now fly into theaters on May 27.

The follow-up to the 1986 blockbuster also stars Top Gun veteran Val Kilmer, Oscar winner Jennifer ConnellyEd HarrisJon HammMonica Barbero and Miles Teller

