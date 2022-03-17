Ryan Reynolds squirms when young fan asks if ‘Adam Project’ kiss with Zoe Saldaña “was real”

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2022 at 4:09 pm

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Celebrities often gripe that promoting their new movie means answering the same questions over and over, but Ryan Reynolds can't say that after a young fan stumped him during a Netflix Q&A panel for The Adam Project.

In referencing a love scene between Reynolds, who plays Adam, and Laura, played by Zoe Saldaña, the young man asked Ryan, "In the scene where you were kissing the girl, was that real?"

"How do I explain this?" squirmed Reynolds, the dad to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and 2-year-old Betty with wife Blake Lively. While he tried to compose an answer, his Adam Project co-star Jennifer Garner enthused, "This is the best Q&A ever!", to which Reynolds agreed.

The panel moderator suggested Lively was somewhere throwing her voice behind the query, making Ryan squint and scan the crowd in mock confusion: "Honey? What the...?" he asked.

To the youngster, Reynolds did his best. "I guess it was kind of real. How do I answer this? I didn't mean it?" he offered, to applause.

Incidentally, his own kids have asked the same question when seeing their dad onscreen, Reynolds explained: "'Daddy, what are you doing?'"

"It's like exactly the tactic I would use on them," said Reynolds. "Not anger, but just disappointment."

Reynolds then thanked the fan, adding, jokingly. "The exit's that way."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back