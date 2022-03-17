‘The Batman’ coming to HBO Max April 19; crosses $500 million global earnings mark

Despite the pandemic, The Batman has so far made $258.3 million dollars domestically, exclusively from theatrical screenings. But if you've been unable, or unwilling, to venture to your local multiplex to see it, you won't have very long to wait.

A glitch on the HBO website has revealed that The Batman will debut on HBO Max on Tuesday, April 19. Deadline and other outlets report the information was quickly taken down, but Deadline says it has since confirmed that the date is legit. The Batman will also bow on the regular pay HBO on Saturday, April 23, according to the info.

As the pandemic continues, Warner Bros. has typically streamed its theatrical releases on HBO Max 45 days after their cinematic opening. The Batman opened on March 4, making April 19 46 days after its domestic debut.

An HBO Max spinoff series starring Colin Farrell as the Penguin was recently given the green light.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, not only is the highest-grossing domestic release of 2020, but it just crossed the half-a-billion dollars earnings mark globally, grossing $505.8 million as of Wednesday.

