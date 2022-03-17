Today is Thursday March 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: U.S. stocks extend rally even as oil climbs back above $100

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2022 at 3:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: U.S. stocks extend rally even as oil climbs back above $100: NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street extended a rally into a third day on Thursday, even as oil prices jumped back above $100 per barrel. The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% after drifting between small gains and losses in the early going. The index surged more than 2% in each of the prior two days for its best back-to-back performance in nearly two years.

U.S. oil leaped 8.4% to nearly $103 per barrel. Such moves have become the norm as investors struggle to handicap what will happen to the economy and inflation because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, higher interest rates, and renewed COVID-19 worries.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design