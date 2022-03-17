Rock & Roll Hall of Fame responds to Dolly Parton withdrawing nomination

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2022 at 2:47 pm

By Carena Liptak and Carson Blackwelde

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has responded to Dolly Parton’s request that she be removed from consideration for induction this year.

The organization issued a statement Thursday acknowledging the country superstar’s “thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right” to be nominated.

“In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said.

In Parton’s statement, issued Monday, she said releasing a rock album has always been a dream of hers and this honor “inspired” her to possibly record one “at some point in the future.”

“From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture,” the Hall of Fame said. “Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said the ballot for this year’s potential inductees “was sent out earlier this month,” including Parton and 16 other nominees including Eminem, Lionel Richie, Dionne Warwick and more.

The organization concluded its statement by saying, “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Go Back