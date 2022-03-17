Today is Thursday March 17, 2022
Brad Miller agrees to $10M, rwo-year deal with Rangers

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2022 at 2:44 pm
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Versatile Brad Miller and Texas have agreed to a $10 million, two-year contract. Miller hit 20 homers for Philadelphia last season and has started games at every infield and outfield position over nine big league seasons with six different teams. The 32-year-old Miller will make $6 million this season and $4 million in 2023. Texas also has signed Charlie Culberson to a minor league contract. Culberson had a team-high 60 starts at third base for the Rangers last season. He would have a $1.75 million base salary while in the majors if added to the 40-man roster.



