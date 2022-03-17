Police: Woman’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2022 at 2:17 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview police report a vehicle was stolen around 4:51 p.m. Wednesday on East Cotton Street near the Skelly Street intersection. According to our news partner KETK, police say a woman told them a tall Black male approached her with a gun and demanded her vehicle as she was leaving her job. The woman gave her vehicle to the man and he went towards South Eastman Road, according police. The vehicle is a blue Toyota Sienna minivan with Texas license plate FJB1156. It has a cracked windshield on the passenger’s side, and police say the driver’s side rear quarter panel is completely dented in. The alleged thief reportedly had dreadlocks past his ears, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. If you happen to see this vehicle, do not approach the vehicle or the suspect, but call the police at 911 or 903-237-1170.

Go Back