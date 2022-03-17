Closures on Page Road between Loop 281 and Lois Lane

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2022 at 12:34 pm

LONGVIEW — On Friday, March 18, Page Road, between Delia Drive and Lois Lane, will be closed to through traffic for the day. In the afternoon, Page Road will be re-opened to one lane of traffic eastbound. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. The project consists of street improvements for the new Hallsville Elementary School. The lane closure is anticipated to last months. The project is being constructed by W R Welborn & Son, Inc. of Longview. If you have any questions related to construction, call the city’s project manager, Zack Shaner, at 903-237-1321.

Go Back