Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Griner extended to May 19

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2022 at 12:29 pm
MOSCOW (AP/Staff) – Russia’s Tass news agency says a court near Moscow announced it has extended the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19. The former Baylor star was detained at a Moscow airport, reportedly in mid-February, after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges as allegedly containing oil derived from cannabis. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment. The 31-year-old Griner is one of the most recognizable players in women’s basketball. The seven-time All-Star has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. and a WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury. The WNBA season opens May 6.



