Women in Tyler recognizes 2022 honorees

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2022 at 11:43 am

TYLER — Women in Tyler, Inc., held its annual luncheon Thursday honoring women credited with contributing to the quality of life in the community. For 22 years, the Women in Tyler Committee has planned a luncheon to celebrate Women’s History Month in March. After each luncheon, part of the proceeds are given to the Women’s Fund of Smith County and other nonprofits that have made a significant impact in the community, according to a news release. The committee gave the first $25,000 to help start the Women’s Fund, which has given $2.3 million to nonprofits in the East Texas Area.

HONOREES

Callynth Finney

Callynth Finney, a local photographer, created a nonprofit, Tyler Street Team, to help house Tyler’s homeless population during the ice storm of February 2021.

LaRhonda Hamilton

A TJC Criminal Justice Professor and 20 year retired veteran, LaRhonda Hamilton helped to charter several non-profits and volunteers for a number organizations and boards in Tyler including the League of Women Voters, the East Texas National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.

Rev. Dr. Karen Jones

Rev. Dr. Karen Jones is a pastor and program director for Mustard Seed Ministries, which has given away over 11,000 computers to needy students all over East Texas and has also taught the adult computer literacy class to over 7,100 adults seeking necessary skills for work placement.

LaToyia Jordan

LaToyia Jordan is the visionary & founder of I Am Beautiful Movement, Toyia Thrives Enterprises, and BAM Woman Magazine & Podcast. She encourages girls’ empowerment and has dedicated herself to educating them about self-esteem, health and beauty.

Nancy Rangel

Nancy Rangel, President/CEO of the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance (Tyler HBA), has been an integral part of the Tyler HBA. She is actively involved in leadership roles with both state and local professional organizations, such as the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Tyler.

Shannon Dacus – 2022 Judith K. Guthrie Legacy of Service Award

Shannon Dacus is a partner at The Dacus Law Firm. She is engaged in the development of the Tyler community through service on local boards such as the Tyler Economic Development Council, Bethesda Health Clinic, and Hispanic Business Alliance. Dacus was a 2008 Women in Tyler Women Who Are Driven Honoree.

