In Brief: ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney tangled in ‘Madame Web’; New ‘Barry’ trailer, and more

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2022 at 7:56 am

Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney will join Dakota Johnson in Sony's Marvel movie Madame Web, according to Deadline. Johnson will play the titular character -- a.k.a Cassandra Webb -- a mutant with psychic and other abilities, whose incredibly powerful mind inhabits the body of a paralyzed, elderly woman confined to a hospital bed. Her physical form is kept alive thanks to a life support system that features a network of tubes resembling a spider's web. Sweeney's character has not been revealed...

Starz has dropped a new trailer for Gaslit, the anthology series from Mr. Robot writer and director Robbie Pickering, based on the award-winning Slate podcast Slow Burn. Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star as Martha and John Mitchell in the series, which focuses on "the untold stories and forgotten characters of Watergate, from [Richard] Nixon’s opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down." Gaslit premieres April 24 on Starz... (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Variety reports that Dune stars Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa are in final talks to present all eight Oscar categories cut from being shown in real-time during the telecast on ABC on March 27. The categories include original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short and sound. Highlights of the untelevised hour will be edited into the telecast. Momoa and Brolin will also make appearances during the live show...

HBO has released the teaser trailer for the third season of Barry, the acclaimed dark comedy created, executive-produced and starring Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader. Hader plays the titular character, a depressed hitman from the Midwest who's sent to Los Angeles to kill an aspiring actor, but decides instead to ditch his life of crime to become an actor himself. Henry Winkler co-stars, along with Stephen Root. Barry returns Sunday, April 24...





