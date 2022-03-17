Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating dental clinic shooting

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has identified the alleged shooter who injured two people at a dental office in Smith County on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, Steven Alexander Smith, 40, of Tyler, was a patient at the clinic. The Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2:45 p.m. about a shooting at Affordable Dentures on 3081 Hwy 31 East, near Tyler. When deputies arrived they saw two men had gunshot wounds. According to an investigation, Smith got angry at clinic staff and went to his pickup truck. He later came back to the lobby area of the clinic, took out a handgun, and shot two doctors inside, said the sheriff’s office. “[He] went out and retrieved medium caliber pistol from his vehicle returned inside and started shooting, both of the victims were on the floor just inside the entry door,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. He later fled and headed west on Hwy 31 toward Tyler. A witness told authorities the vehicle’s description and plate number. Some minutes later a deputy saw the suspect pulling into the driveway of his residence in South Tyler. Smith went into his residence and deputies and Tyler Police Department officers established a perimeter around the house. Smith County SWAT, Tyler PD SWAT and Smith County Negotiators responded to the scene. Several minutes later Smith’s parents came out from the residence. Smith followed after and was arrested. “The suspect did come out with his hands up and gave up without incident that’s a good thing,” said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department. Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital. One victim is in very critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The other victim is undergoing emergency surgery. The names of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of family members. More information will be released as it becomes available and is suitable for dissemination, said the sheriff’s office.

