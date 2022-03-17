9 dead in crash involving U. of the Southwest golf teams

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2022 at 4:40 am

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) – Authorities are trying to determine why a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on a darkened, two-lane West Texas highway before colliding head-on with a van, killing nine people including a 13-year-old boy in a fiery crash. Six of the dead were New Mexico university students and a coach returning from a golf tournament. Also killed in Tuesday evening’s crash were University of the Southwest students from Portugal and Mexico while two Canadian students were hospitalized in critical condition. The National Transportation Safety Board is sending an investigative team to the crash site in Texas’ Andrews County, about 30 miles east of the New Mexico state line.

Family and friends say they are heartbroken and devastated after six students and a coach from a small New Mexico university were killed in a fiery crash while returning home from a golf tournament in Texas. The victims included Tyler James, who had just landed what friends said was a dream job leading the golf teams at the University of the Southwest in Hobbs. Four of the players were in their first year of college and two others were juniors. The students killed were from Texas, Colorado, Mexico and Portugal. All were part of a close-knit university community where their faith played a central role. Two students from Canada are hospitalized in critical condition.

