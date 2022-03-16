Today is Wednesday March 16, 2022
Norman Reedus is on the mend after suffering concussion on ‘The Walking Dead’ set

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2022 at 5:39 pm
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Fan favorite Norman Reedus is "recovering well" after suffering a concussion on the set of The Walking Dead.

That's the word from his rep, Jeffrey Chassen, who tells Page Six that the actor, who plays Daryl Dixon on the long-running AMC series, suffered a head injury on March 11 on the show's Georgia set. 

Chassen thanked fans for their concern, and noted that Reedus "will return to work soon."

It was recently announced that Reedus' crossbow-wielding survivor will join co-star Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier, in their own as-yet-untitled TWD spin-off.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



