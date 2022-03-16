Today is Wednesday March 16, 2022
One dead, one arrested in fatal shooting at Houston office tower

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2022 at 4:00 pm
HOUSTON (AP/Staff) – Police say a man shot and killed his supervisor in a high-rise office building in Houston. The shooting happened about noon Wednesday on the 10th floor of an office tower in the Greenway Plaza office complex on Interstate 69 west of downtown. Executive Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite said the gunman was known to co-workers and was expected to be charged with murder. Officers swarmed the building searching for him until he surrendered about 2 p.m. at a downtown high-rise apartment building where officers believe he lived. No other injuries were reported. No identities were immediately released, and police said they had no immediate word on a motive.



