Part of Smith County Road 192 to close Thursday and Friday

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2022 at 1:29 pm

TYLER — Part of Smith County Road 192, also known as Old Noonday Road, will be closed to through traffic Thursday and Friday, March 17-18, for the installation of drainage culverts. The road will be closed between CR 193 (Taylor Road) and West Grande Boulevard. The culverts are being installed to provide improved drainage along CR 192 and for the Cooper Estates Subdivision, according to a news release. Alternative detours include taking CR 193 to Texas Highway 155, then proceeding to Grande Boulevard.

