Today is Wednesday March 16, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Part of Smith County Road 192 to close Thursday and Friday

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2022 at 1:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Part of Smith County Road 192 to close Thursday and FridayTYLER — Part of Smith County Road 192, also known as Old Noonday Road, will be closed to through traffic Thursday and Friday, March 17-18, for the installation of drainage culverts. The road will be closed between CR 193 (Taylor Road) and West Grande Boulevard. The culverts are being installed to provide improved drainage along CR 192 and for the Cooper Estates Subdivision, according to a news release. Alternative detours include taking CR 193 to Texas Highway 155, then proceeding to Grande Boulevard.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design