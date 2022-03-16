Today is Wednesday March 16, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘The Pentaverate’: See Mike Myers, Ken Jeong, and Keegan-Michael Key star in the teaser for the Netflix series

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2022 at 12:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Netflix

Mike Myers is back -- and once again in prosthetic makeup -- in the teaser to his new comedy adventure series The Pentaverate [pen-TAH-ver-uht].

In the series, the Austin Powers star Myers plays Ken Scarborough, a washed-up Canadian TV anchor who stumbles upon the existence of the titular secret society that has quietly steered world events for centuries, a la The King's Man

The zany teaser also showcases The Hangover series star Ken Jeong as a Las Vegas casino mogul, Keegan-Michael Key as a nuclear physicist tapped by the secret group, and Debi Mazar, who acts as the Pentaverate's secretary and "some would say the brains of the whole operation," Netflix teases.

The series also stars Absolutely FabulousJennifer Saunders, while Oscar winner Jeremy Irons, who narrates the teaser, serves as the show's narrator. 

The Pentaverate premieres May 5 on Netflix.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design