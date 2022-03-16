Tyler Sister Cities aiding Ukraine

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2022 at 12:13 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Sister Cities organization is helping out with the situation in Ukraine. Details were announced at a Wednesday news conference featuring Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Mayor Jerzy Łużniak of Tyler’s sister city Jelenia Góra, Poland. Officials say Jelenia Góra’s Sister Cities organization is assisting its sister city in Ukraine, as well as providing aid and sheltering refugees arriving in Poland — 2,000 of them in Jelenia Góra alone, according to information shared at the news conference. The Tyler Sister Cities organization is raising funds to assist Jelenia Gora with its humanitarian efforts. All donations made through Tyler Sister Cities will be wired directly to Jelenia Góra for aiding the Ukrainian people, according to Tyler officials.

Go here to learn more, including how you can help. Jelenia Góra is one of Tyler’s first Sister Cities, with a relationship of almost thirty years. Go to the home page on the above link to learn more about Tyler Sister Cities.

