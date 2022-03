Tyler Sister Cities aiding Ukraine

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2022 at 12:13 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Sister Cities organization is helping out with the situation in Ukraine. Details were announced at a Wednesday news conference featuring Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Mayor Jerzy 艁u偶niak of Tyler’s sister city Jelenia G贸ra, Poland. Officials say Jelenia G贸ra’s Sister Cities organization is assisting its sister city in Ukraine, as well as providing aid and sheltering refugees arriving in Poland — 2,000 of them in Jelenia G贸ra alone, according to information shared at the news conference. The Tyler Sister Cities organization is raising funds to assist Jelenia Gora with its humanitarian efforts. All donations made through Tyler Sister Cities will be wired directly to Jelenia G贸ra for aiding the Ukrainian people, according to Tyler officials.

Go here to learn more, including how you can help. Jelenia G贸ra is one of Tyler鈥檚 first Sister Cities, with a relationship of almost thirty years. Go to the home page on the above link to learn more about Tyler Sister Cities.

Go Back