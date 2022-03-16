Strong earthquake felt in Japan, tsunami threat issued

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2022 at 11:26 am

KeithBinns/ Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Japan late Wednesday, triggering a tsunami threat and leaving more than 2 million households without electricity, officials said.

Preliminary reports put it at a 7.3 magnitude. The earthquake occurred just off the coast from Fukushima.

A tsunami threat was issued for the east coast of Honshu, Japan, by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center based on preliminary earthquake parameters. The center warned of possible hazardous tsunami waves for coastal communities within 186 miles of the epicenter.

A tsunami is not expected in California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia or Alaska, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

Japan's NHK World news service reported that the Tokyo area is under large power outages with more than 2 million households currently without power.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck around 11:36 p.m. local time and its epicenter was pinpointed about 20.5 miles below the sea.

In 2011, a strong earthquake struck in the same general area causing a tsunami and causing a nuclear disaster at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Japan's nuclear regulator reported Wednesday that preliminary information indicates no abnormalities at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back