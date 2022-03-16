Today is Wednesday March 16, 2022
Pillsbury releases new Easter-inspired slice and bake sugar cookies

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2022 at 6:04 am
(NEW YORK) -- Spring is right around the corner and Pillsbury is rolling out its festive confections to celebrate.

The seasonal sweets include three sugar cookies with colorful characters stamped in the center of each; a pink bunny shape, a yellow baby chick and a pastel Easter egg shape.

The bunny and chick Pillsbury cookies come with 20 pre-cut refrigerated dough slices that can go straight into the oven and retail three for $8.

The egg cookie cutout serves 10 for the same price and can be savored on its own or baked and decorated with additional icing and sprinkles.

Plus, each of the treats are safe to eat raw and are available at retailers nationwide now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



