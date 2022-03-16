Today is Wednesday March 16, 2022
Mexcio deports border gang leader after shooting

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2022 at 4:39 am
MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexico has deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hitmen, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burning that closed U.S. border crossings. A Mexican official said Juan Gerardo Treviqo had been deported to the United States. The official said Treviqo was a U.S. citizen, with no record of Mexican citizenship. After his arrest Sunday, members of his gang shot up the border city of Nuevo Laredo and hit the U.S. consulate with gunfire. The consulate was closed until further notice and two U.S. border bridges leading to Laredo, Texas, were briefly closed.



