Browns release center JC Tretter, save $8.25 million against salary cap

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2022 at 5:18 pm

By JAKE TROTTER

BEREA, Ohio — Center JC Tretter, who was recently reelected for a second term as president of the NFL Players Association, has been released by the Cleveland Browns in a move that clears $8.25 million against the salary cap, it was announced Tuesday.

Tretter, 31, helped guide the NFLPA through two turbulent years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and he played a major role in collaborating with the league on protocols to keep players safe.

On the field, Tretter, despite nagging knee injuries, has started every game for the Browns over the past five seasons. With Tretter as an anchor inside, Cleveland has ranked among the league’s top offensive lines in each of the past two seasons.

“For the past five seasons, JC has been a mainstay and iron man at center for us,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “He came to our organization at a time of instability and was one of the key veterans that helped turn the tide over the past several years. His leadership — both within the locker room and the field — will be missed. We wish JC well as he continues his career.”

Tretter’s release clears the way for Nick Harris to take over as Cleveland’s starting center. The Browns drafted Harris in the fifth round out of Washington. He has made one start in each of the past two seasons at guard.

