Jamie Dornan says his former flatmate Robert Pattinson didn’t “fit in” after ‘Twilight’ fame hit

At one point, 50 Shades of Grey's Jamie Dornan, Fantastic Beasts lead and future The Theory of Everything Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, Spider-Man No Way Home's Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox, and The Batman's Robert Pattinson were roommates in London.

That's right: Like a starving artist version of The Avengers, Spider-Man, Daredevil and Batman once lived under the same roof.

For Pattinson, fame came first with the Twilight franchise, and that caused a bit of discomfort with the notoriously private actor and his then-undiscovered pals. In fact, Pattinson recently told Entertainment Tonight that he felt like, at that time, he was the "last invited" when the other guys would hit the town.

"I was invited as an afterthought," he admitted. "There'd be like one slice of pizza left and I'd be like, 'Is there any for me?'"

However, Dornan remembers those days differently.

At the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, Jamie noted, "'The 'pity invite'? No. I think with Rob it's always been, like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, 'Does he really fit in with us?' Because we were not working, and he's working all the time. He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us."

That said, Dornan explained to Access Hollywood at the same event that there was another reason not to disinvite Pattinson when they were all single: "Why would you leave him at home? He was the good-looking one!"

