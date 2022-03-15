Countywide Cleanup Set for April 1-30

TYLER — Smith County residents will get to take one free trip to the landfill during the annual Smith Countywide Cleanup, set for April. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office Environmental Crimes Unit and Commissioners Court are once again offering the Countywide Cleanup program, which allows residents to take one truckload of bulky items (3 cubic yards of solid waste) to the Greenwood Farms Landfill for free. During County Government Month, one voucher per resident is available in-person only at the Courthouse Annex on East Ferguson Street in Tyler, or any of the Justice of the Peace/Constable Offices throughout the county. The vouchers will be available for pickup beginning Monday, March 21, but can only be used Friday, April 1, through Saturday, April 30. Click here for more details.

