Police arrest two in carjacking

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2022 at 3:52 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview police have arrested two suspects in a recent carjacking. On March 12 at about 2:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to a location on West Loop 281. A man told them he had left his 15- and 12-year-old children in his vehicle while he was making a purchase in a store. The children came inside and told their father two men had threatened to shoot them if they did not get out of the vehicle. The children did get out, and the two men drove away. Officers were able to track the vehicle to a Princess Street location, where they found 19-year-old Juan Gonzalez and 18-year-old Jonathan Coto, both from Longview. The two were charged with aggravated robbery.

