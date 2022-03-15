Suspect identified, sought in fatal hit and run

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2022 at 3:52 pm

TYLER — Tyler police have identified the suspect in a fatal hit and run February 19. They identify her as Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18, of Tyler. Police have obtained an arrest warrant on Butler (pictured) for accident involving death, a 2nd degree felony with a $100,000 bond. The victim was 30-year-old Kelsey Hise in the incident around 7:30 p.m. on North Broadway near Queen Street. If you have any information on Butler’s whereabouts, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

