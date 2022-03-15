Today is Tuesday March 15, 2022
COVID numbers continue to improve, but caution still urged

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2022 at 3:52 pm
COVID numbers continue to improve, but caution still urgedTYLER — Encouraging trends continue on the latest NET Health COVID-19 dashboard. Among other things, NET Health’s George Roberts points out that the Tyler hospital patient number is down to 47 from 78 last Thursday. Roberts continues urging everyone to get vaccinated, noting that it’s not clear when another variant might become an issue. He says officials continue to monitor the BA-2 and deltacron variants, though neither is prompting any serious worries at this point. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.



