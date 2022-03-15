Today is Tuesday March 15, 2022
Smith County Road 289 to close Wednesday for bridge construction

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2022 at 3:52 pm
Smith County Road 289 to close Wednesday for bridge constructionTYLER — Smith County Road 289, south of Chapel Hill, will be closed to through traffic beginning Wednesday, March 16, for the replacement of an existing bridge. County officials say residents and businesses on CR 289 will have access north of the bridge from Texas Highway 64 and south of the bridge from CR 285 (Old Omen Road). According to a news release, CR 289, also known as Wolfe Lane, will see a new, wider concrete bridge with railing constructed. The bridge project is part of a federal program administered by TxDOT.

Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said the County will only be required to pay about 5 percent of the project. The CR 289 construction is expected to last about 2 1/2 months. Davis said under the contract, a wooden bridge on CR 2110 will also be replaced with a concrete bridge. He said that project, east of Arp, is expected to begin in late April and last about three months.



