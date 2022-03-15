“I’m a superhero!” Marvel Studios drops first trailer to Disney+ show ‘Ms. Marvel’

Marvel Studios has dropped the first trailer for its latest small-screen MCU adventure: the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan. Like her Marvel Comics character, she's shown trying to balance her dreams of being a superhero with her reality as an awkward high schooler in a traditional Pakistani Muslim family in New Jersey.

"It's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world," Kamala laments to a friend at one point.

The trailer hints that Kamala's powers were acquired differently than they were in the books: It seems for the series, a special bracelet grants her the ability to alter her appearance, leap through the air on plasma pools, and "embiggen" herself -- that is, shape-shift her fists and other body parts to deliver cosmically-powerful blows.

And while she has fun with the powers she's always dreamed about, it appears others are after Kamala: At one point, armed agents are shown stalking her high school, evidently on the hunt for her.

"I always thought I wanted this kind of life, but I didn't imagine any of this," she admits.

That said, she's pretty enthused about her new identity. "I'm a superhero!" she excitedly tells a friend, before running away smiling.

The series debuts June 8.

