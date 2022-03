Asphalt crews working on New Copeland Rd Tuesday

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2022 at 7:37 am

TYLER — Contractors will be doing asphalt seal work on New Copeland Road between East Grande Boulevard and Loop 323 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 through Tuesday, March 22. Drivers can expect lane closures and traffic delays. Drive with caution in the area.

Go Back