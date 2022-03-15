Today is Tuesday March 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Police: Suspect shot, killed by 3 Texas officers pulled gun

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2022 at 7:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Three San Antonio officers fatally shot a 27-year-old man who police say pulled a gun on them Monday afternoon, leaving a family wanting answers and a community on edge. Police Chief William McManus said the officers were on routine patrol in the vicinity of North Hamilton and West Laurel, near Woodlawn Lake Park, when they came across the man, who family members identified as Kevin Johnson, KSAT-TV reports. McManus says The officers tried to stop him, but he ran and at some point pulled a gun from his waistband. McManus said the man was wanted on two felony warrants, including assault of a police officer and felony possession of a firearm.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design