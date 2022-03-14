Nets fined $50,000 for letting Kyrie Irving in locker room

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2022 at 7:20 pm

By ESPN.com

The Brooklyn Nets were fined $50,000 for allowing Kyrie Irving to enter the team’s locker room during halftime of Sunday’s 110-107 win at Barclays Center.

Irving, who is unvaccinated, was allowed to attend Sunday’s home game as a spectator for the first time this season. However the league said in a statement that the Nets violated local New York City law and league health and safety protocols by permitting Irving to come into the team’s locker room.

Irving is allowed to enter the arena but not the workplace environment, and the locker room is considered part of the Nets’ workplace environment at the Barclays Center. The NBA is fining the organization, not Irving, for the violation.

Kevin Durant called out New York City Mayor Eric Adams after Sunday’s game, calling the policy that allows Irving to attend games at Barclays as a fan but not as a player “ridiculous” and saying it’s something Adams needs to “figure out.” He walked back some of his comments in a statement released by the Nets on Monday, however.

“The last two years have been a difficult and painful time for New Yorkers, as well as a very confusing time with the changing landscape of the rules and mandates,” Durant said in the statement. “I do appreciate the task the Mayor has in front of him with all the city has been through. My frustration with the situation doesn’t change the fact that I will always be committed to helping the communities and cities I live in and play in.”

