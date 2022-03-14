Today is Monday March 14, 2022
Warrant: Nurse handled special needs child like a “rag doll”

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2022 at 3:48 pm
Warrant: Nurse handled special needs child like a “rag doll”TYLER – A Tyler woman employed as a nighttime nurse for a nonverbal, immobile special needs child is accused of treating the child like “a rag doll,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by our news partner KETK. 35-year-old Jessica Fowler is charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony in Texas, and has posted a $200,000 bond since being arrested last week. According to the arrest warrant, the child who suffered from multiple medical conditions which required constant and sensitive care. If convicted, Fowler faces up to 10 years in prison.



