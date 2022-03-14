Rusk County burn ban lifted

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2022 at 2:35 pm

HENDERSON – Rusk County Commissioners have lifted the county’s burn ban, though they encourage people to use “extreme caution” for outside fires. According to our news partner KETK, the burn ban had been active since March 3, prohibiting all outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the county. Though the actual ban is lifted, people can still be cited for a fire that gets out of control and damages neighboring property or causes injury.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management gave tips on responsibly planning an outdoor burn:

– Burn on a day with light wind and humidity over 30%.

– Burning after rain when the ground is still moist is a plus.

– Always supervise your burns.

The majority of uncontrolled fires are caused by a fire left unsupervised.

– Have a water source available.

If out in a pasture with no water source, make a fire line with a tractor or hand tools.

– Create “defensible space” around your house, barn, vehicles, or outbuildings.

Defensible space is reducing vegetation that can burn. This slows down an out-of-control fire, giving the fire department time to arrive and save property.

– Make sure you’re following the Rusk County OEM on social media, and consider making them a favorite to see their posts first. They will post updates on days that are not safe to burn.

