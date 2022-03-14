Today is Monday March 14, 2022
Pete Davidson headed to space on Blue Origin craft

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2022 at 12:41 pm
NEW YORK (AP) – Pete Davidson is heading to space. The “Saturday Night Live” star will be among the six passengers on the next launch of Jeff Bezos’s space travel venture, Blue Origin. The company Monday announced the March 23 flight. Davidson will be the third celebrity on a Blue Origin flight, which will blast off from West Texas for a 10-minute ride to the edge of space. William Shatner was on a flight last October. Former NFL player and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan was on the company’s next launch in December. Bezos was on the first flight with passengers last July.



