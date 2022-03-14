Today is Monday March 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


U.S. Black population: Biggest growth is in lower-profile cities

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2022 at 12:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – The largest African American growth in pure numbers over the past decade didn’t take place in traditional hubs of Black life such as Atlanta or Houston, but rather in cities with lower profiles. Between 2010 and 2020, Fort Worth; Columbus, Ohio; Jacksonville, Florida; and Charlotte, North Carolina, were the cities with the largest gains in Black residents. Figures from the 2020 census show each city gaining between 32,000 and 40,000 Black residents. African Americans have been migrating to Atlanta and other big cities in the South for decades. But over the past decade, some have found it easier to get an economic foothold in smaller cities.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design