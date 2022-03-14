TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2022 at 11:27 am

TYLER — It’s another busy week for roadwork in TxDOT’s Tyler District. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 3226. A second crew will be performing ditch work on various roadways throughout the county. Both projects will be under one-way traffic worked by flaggers. In Gregg County, maintenance crews will be continuing mill and inlay operations on FM 2204 westbound, from the US 259 Bypass to west of Greenhills Rd. Flaggers will be controlling traffic there as well. Crews will then start edging operations on FM 449 with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.

Click here for a more complete rundown of roadwork throughout the district. Along with what’s in the link, TxDOT has offered a couple of updates, as follows:

– US 69 Signals in Jacksonville

Limits: US 69 at US 175 and US 69 at SH 135

Contractor: Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc.

Cost: $802,000

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2022

Crews will be pouring concrete for ground boxes and controllers and replacing the signal section heads for the new signals. Traffic control will consist of occasional lane closures and work outside of the roadway when the work is in progress (Monday-Thursdays, weather permitting). This is a safety project to update existing signals and add pedestrian signals, crosswalks, and curb ramps.

– Cherokee County maintenance crews will be assisting in railroad track removal on FM 347 (Bolton St.) in Jacksonville on Tuesday, March 15.

The road is scheduled to be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, from US 175 to US 79. Drivers are encouraged to use US 175 to US 69 back to US 79. The road is scheduled be reopened on Wednesday morning for normal use.

