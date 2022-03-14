Today is Monday March 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tips for women to bridge the pay and retirement gap

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2022 at 10:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Juan Moyano/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- As we celebrate Women’s History Month, ABC News’ Good Morning America is taking a closer look at the gender pay gap.

The latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor show that women make 82 cents on the dollar compared to men. And for women of color, the pay is even lower: Black women make 63 cents on the dollar while Latina women make 53 cents.

So what can women do to advocate for themselves and make sure they are being paid fairly?

GMA spoke to TIAA President and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett, who shared some strategies that can help bridge the gap:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design