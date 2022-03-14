Nightly ramp closures on Toll 49 this week

Nightly ramp closures on Toll 49 this weekPosted/updated on: March 14, 2022 at 7:47 am
TYLER — North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) is informing motorists to be aware of some nightly ramp closures for maintenance on Toll 49 during the week of March 14.
These ramps will be closed one at a time from 9pm and 5am on the following nights:
Monday, 3/14: FM16 North and South Bound Ramps
Tuesday, 3/15: SH 64 North and South Bound Ramps
Wednesday, 3/16: 2493 East and West Bound Ramps
Thursday, 3/17: FM 756 East and West Bound Ramps
Motorists can stay updated on closures and road conditions by visiting https://www.NETRMA.org