‘The Batman’ repeats at #1 at the box office with $66 million weekend

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2022 at 7:34 am
Warner Bros. Pictures & © DC Comics/Jonathan Olley

The Batman held on to the top spot at the box office for the second straight week, earning an estimated $66 million. That pushes its 10-day total domestic take to $238.5 million, making it the highest-grossing movie released this year. The Batman's now made $463.2 million worldwide, on target to earn over half-a-billion dollars before the week is done.

Uncharted held on to second place, delivering just shy of $9.3 million in its third week of release. Its total domestic tally now stands at a little less than $113.4 million. Uncharted is performing even better overseas, where it has added an additional $187.9 million, bringing its current worldwide take to $301.3 million.

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage -- Seoul: Live Viewing posted a surprising third-place finish, grabbing an estimated $6.8 million. The film earned $32.6 million worldwide.

Dog finished the weekend in fourth place, delivering an estimated $5.3 million $47.8 million domestically and $6.4 million overseas, putting its worldwide total at $54.2 million.

Rounding out the top five was Spider-Man: No Way Home, which tacked on an estimated $4.1 million in its 13th week of release. The film’s domestic box office total now stands at $792.3 million. Overseas, No Way Home has collected $1.08 billion so far, putting its worldwide haul at just under $1.88 billion.

