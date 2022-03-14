Today is Monday March 14, 2022
Texas deputy shot at gas station but is expected to be OK

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2022 at 7:48 am
BASTROP (AP) — Authorities say a Texas deputy is expected to recover after he was shot Sunday night at a gas station. A manhunt is underway for the gunman, identified by police as 33-year-old Michael Stark. The shooting happened Sunday in Bastrop, about 30 miles southeast of Austin. Sheriff Maurice Cook says Deputy Sawyer Wilson was wearing a protective vest when he was struck two times in the chest. The deputy was also shot in the forearm, shattering it. The sheriff says Wilson is expected to recover. Police have not yet said what led to the shooting.



