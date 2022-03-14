Whitehouse public servant remembered as strong leader

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2022 at 7:47 am

WHITEHOUSE — After more than 40 years of service, Ronny Fite is being remembered as one of the strongest leaders the Whitehouse community has ever had. According to our news partner KETK, due to complications with COVID-19, lifetime resident and longtime Fire Chief of Whitehouse Fire Department has died at the age of 68. Fite devoted his life to the betterment of our East Texas community. “He always cared for his community. He was pro-Whitehouse. Whatever it needed or whatever it took, he was going to make sure that they had it. With the Fire Department, you know he tried to make it the best in the county,” said President of Emergency Services District 4, Johnny Brown. As a former City Manager of Whitehouse, Fite was known as a man of community service willing to help out any fellow man. He was the most loyal companion anyone could ask for.

“You couldn’t ask for a better friend. He was the type of guy that if you needed it, he’d give you the shirt off his back. He was always kind of lowkey, but if you needed Ronny, you could call him and he’d be right there. He was a good help to me this past year. I lost my wife. So, we’ve been real close,” said Brown.

As a strong leader and advocate for East Texas, Fite worked as a Smith County deputy and as a Lake Tyler patrol officer for the City of Tyler.

“I know at one time when he was city manager, that the city’s funds were really low when he brought the city back from low funds to having a reserve revenue of one year in case things went bad so he could run the city,” said Brown.

Fite will be remembered as a father, husband, brother and best friend. His legacy is being a strong advocate of the community.

