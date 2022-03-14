Today is Monday March 14, 2022
‘Power of the Dog’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ dominate at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2022 at 1:21 am
On Sunday, the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, airing on TBS and The CW, honored the best in movies and TV with hosts Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

Netflix's Power of the Dog was the big winner in the film category, earning four awards in all, including best picture, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography and best director honors for Jane Campion.

Belfast was also a multiple award winner, with best acting ensemble and best original screenplay.

Will Smith took home best actor honors for King Richard and Jessica Chastain won best actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Best supporting actor and actress trophies went to CODA's Troy Kotsur and West Side Story's Anna DeBose.

On the TV side, Ted Lasso took home the most awards, including best comedy and best actor, supporting actor and supporting actress in a comedy series for Jason SudeikisBrett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham, respectively. Succession won for best drama, with best supporting actor and actress honors going to Kieren Culkin and Sarah Snook.

Mare of Easttown also took home top prize for limited series. Lee Jung-jae walked off with best actor in a drama series for Squid Games and Melanie Lynskey won best actress honors for Yellowjackets.

MOVIES

Best picture
The Power of the Dog

Best actor
Will Smith, King Richard

Best actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best supporting actor
Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best supporting actress
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best young actor/actress
Jude Hill, Belfast

Best acting ensemble
Belfast

Best director
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best original screenplay
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Best adapted screenplay
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best cinematography
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Best production design
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Best editing
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story

Best costume design
Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Best hair and makeup
The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best visual effects
Dune

Best comedy
Licorice Pizza

Best animated feature
The Mitchells vs the Machines

Best foreign language film
Drive My Car

Best song
"No Time to Die" -- No Time to Die

Best score
Hans Zimmer, Dune

TELEVISION

Best drama series
Succession

Best actor in a drama series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best actress in a drama series
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Best supporting actor in a drama series
Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best supporting actress in a drama series
Sarah Snook, Succession

Best comedy series
Ted Lasso

Best actor in a comedy series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best supporting actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best limited series
Mare of Easttown

Best movie made for television
Oslo

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best foreign language series
Squid Game

Best animated series
What If…?

Best talk show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best comedy special
Bo Burnham: Inside

