Today is Sunday March 13, 2022
AP sources: Cowboys, WR Gallup agree on $62.5M, 5-year deal

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2022 at 7:47 pm
Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a long-term contract with receiver Michael Gallup a day after trading Amari Cooper to Cleveland. Gallup is returning on a $62.5 million, five-year contract. The Cowboys sent Cooper to the Browns to save about $16 million in salary cap space. The deal with Gallup turns the focus to defensive end Randy Gregory as the Cowboys continue to focus on their own free agents. Dallas wanted Gallup back despite him tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee late the regular season.



