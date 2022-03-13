Today is Sunday March 13, 2022
Tyler police hunt for alleged shooter of two 13-year-old girls

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2022 at 7:44 pm
Tyler police hunt for alleged shooter of two 13-year-old girlsTYLER — The Tyler Police Department continue their search for a suspect in the shooting of two 13-year-old girls around 8 o’clock Saturday night in North Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, investigators on the scene, after multiple interviews with witnesses, indentifed the suspected gunman at 17-year-old Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey(pictured) of Tyler. Police reports say the two girls were passengers in a car with several other juveniles when they were shot. Detectives say the girls are in stable condition. Arrest warrants were issued for Humphrey’s for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police added they consider him armed and dangerous. And, you see Humphrey to contact the Tyler Police Department.



