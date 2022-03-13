Today is Sunday March 13, 2022
Back to normal: Zags, Baylor join KU, Arizona as NCAA No. 1s

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2022 at 7:00 pm
The March Madness bracket is out. Gonzaga received the top overall seed, with Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor joining the Zags as top seeds. Early round games in the 68-team tournament start Tuesday. The nets come down for the final time on April 4 at the Final Four in New Orleans. This marks the return to the first “normal” tournament since 2019, with teams scattering to eight cities for the first weekend and four more for the Sweet 16. The tournament was scratched in 2020 due to the then-erupting COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, all the teams played in and around Indianapolis.



