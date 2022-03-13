Retired QB Tom Brady’s final touchdown ball goes for $518K at auction

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2022 at 5:49 pm

By JENNA LAINE

TAMPA, Fla. — The ball from the last career touchdown pass quarterback Tom Brady threw as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has sold for $518,000, according to the auction site Lelands.

With 3:20 to go in the fourth quarter of the NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady heaved a 55-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans, cutting the Rams’ lead to 27-20.

Because Brady had not given any indication that he would retire, and at that point, there were only rumors that he was contemplating hanging it up, Evans threw the ball into the stands. The fan who caught the ball consigned the item.

Brady’s first career touchdown pass (to Terry Glenn) as a member of the New England Patriots was previously auctioned off on the site last year for $428,841.

A total of 23 people placed bids on Brady’s last touchdown ball, with the starting bid at $100,000. Some at the site predicted the ball could have fetched up to $1 million.

Brady is still under contract with the Buccaneers and has hinted at a possible return, although coach Bruce Arians said at the NFL combine last month that, based on his conversations with the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, he believed Brady had closed the door on returning.

Go Back