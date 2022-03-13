No. 18 Houston wins AAC tourney 71-53 over Memphis

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2022 at 5:47 pm

FORT WORTH (AP) — Fabian White Jr. scored 20 points, Josh Carlton had 18 and 18th-ranked Houston beat Memphis 71-53 in the American Athletic Conference championship game. White played less than three minutes in the Cougars’ semifinal win because of back tightness. The first-team All-AAC forward helped the top-seeded Cougars earn the AAC’s automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row. Memphis didn’t have to wait long to find out it had made the NCAA for the first time since 2014. The Tigers were among the first teams revealed during the selection show that started about a half-hour after the game ended.

Go Back