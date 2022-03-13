Today is Sunday March 13, 2022
Luka Doncic leads Mavs past Celtics 95-92 on Garnett’s day

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2022 at 5:45 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic returned from a hamstring scare to hit a tying 3-pointer with a 1:21 left, Spencer Dinwiddie made the winner with nine seconds to play and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled Kevin Garnett’s special day by beating the Boston Celtics 95-92 on Sunday. With Garnett court side awaiting the post game ceremony to retire his uniform No. 5, the Mavericks won for the seventh time in eight games and snapped Boston’s five-game winning streak. Doncic, who left in the first half rubbing his left leg, finished with 26 points and eight rebounds. Boston’s Jayson Tatum missed an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer. Tatum had 21 points and 11 rebounds.



